TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

TXZ035-040915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-040915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ021-040915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-040915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-040915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ024-040915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ025-040915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-040915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-040915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ029-040915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-040915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-040915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ032-040915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ033-040915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-040915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ036-040915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-040915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-040915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ039-040915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ040-040915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ041-040915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ042-040915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ043-040915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ044-040915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

357 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

