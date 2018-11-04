TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

278 FPUS54 KLUB 040825

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

TXZ035-042215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-042215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-042215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-042215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-042215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-042215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-042215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ027-042215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ028-042215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-042215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-042215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-042215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-042215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-042215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-042215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-042215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-042215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-042215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ039-042215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ040-042215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ041-042215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ042-042215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-042215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ044-042215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

225 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather