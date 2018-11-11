TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Patchy blowing snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow through the

night. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow through the

night. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Wind chills

of zero to 16 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow through the

night. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and slight chance of rain in the

evening, then snow with rain likely after midnight. Patchy

blowing snow through the night. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

with rain likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow through the

night. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow through the

night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely and slight chance of rain in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Patchy blowing

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Patchy blowing snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Patchy blowing snow through the night. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Patchy blowing snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely and chance of snow after midnight. No

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. North winds around 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Patchy blowing snow in the

morning. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

406 AM CST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

