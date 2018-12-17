TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
975 FPUS54 KLUB 170827
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
TXZ035-172230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ026-172230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ021-172230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ022-172230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ023-172230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ024-172230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ025-172230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ027-172230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ028-172230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ029-172230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ030-172230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ031-172230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ032-172230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ033-172230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ034-172230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ036-172230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ037-172230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ038-172230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ039-172230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ040-172230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ041-172230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ042-172230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ043-172230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ044-172230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
227 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather