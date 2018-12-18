TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

855 FPUS54 KLUB 180858

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

TXZ035-182230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-182230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-182230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-182230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-182230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-182230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-182230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ027-182230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-182230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-182230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-182230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-182230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-182230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-182230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-182230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-182230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-182230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-182230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-182230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ040-182230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ041-182230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ042-182230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-182230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ044-182230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

258 AM CST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather