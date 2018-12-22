TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

TXZ035-231015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ026-231015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ021-231015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ022-231015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

TXZ023-231015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

TXZ024-231015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ025-231015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ027-231015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ028-231015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ029-231015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

TXZ030-231015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ031-231015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ032-231015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ033-231015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ034-231015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ036-231015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

TXZ037-231015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ038-231015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ039-231015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

TXZ040-231015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ041-231015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ042-231015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

TXZ043-231015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

TXZ044-231015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

224 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

