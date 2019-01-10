TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019
900 FPUS54 KLUB 102008
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
TXZ035-111015-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ026-111015-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ021-111015-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ022-111015-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ023-111015-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ024-111015-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-111015-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-111015-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ028-111015-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ029-111015-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ030-111015-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ031-111015-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ032-111015-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ033-111015-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ034-111015-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ036-111015-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ037-111015-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ038-111015-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ039-111015-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ040-111015-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ041-111015-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ042-111015-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ043-111015-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ044-111015-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
