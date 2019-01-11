TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ035-112215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-112215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-112215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-112215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ023-112215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ024-112215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-112215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-112215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ028-112215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-112215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-112215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-112215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-112215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-112215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-112215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-112215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-112215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-112215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-112215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-112215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-112215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-112215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ043-112215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ044-112215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

834 AM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

