TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
Lubbock-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Childress-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Parmer-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Castro-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Swisher-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Briscoe-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hall-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Bailey-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lamb-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hale-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
Floyd-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
Motley-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Cottle-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Cochran-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Hockley-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Crosby-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Dickens-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
King-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Yoakum-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Terry-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lynn-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Garza-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Kent-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Stonewall-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
