TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

519 FPUS54 KLUB 050901

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

TXZ035-052230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-052230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-052230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 2 below to

18 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-052230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

zero to 13 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 15 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ023-052230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 15 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-052230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

19 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-052230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-052230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of zero to

20 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-052230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 1 below to

19 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-052230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 18 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-052230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

19 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-052230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-052230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-052230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-052230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-052230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-052230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-052230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-052230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-052230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-052230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-052230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-052230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional sprinkles. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-052230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CST Tue Feb 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

