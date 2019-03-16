TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
