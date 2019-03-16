TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

_____

148 FPUS54 KLUB 160804

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

TXZ035-162115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-162115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-162115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-162115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ023-162115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ024-162115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-162115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-162115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-162115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-162115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-162115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-162115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-162115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-162115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-162115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-162115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-162115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-162115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-162115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-162115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-162115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-162115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-162115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-162115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

304 AM CDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather