TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

738 FPUS54 KLUB 210817

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

TXZ035-212130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-212130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ021-212130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ022-212130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ023-212130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ024-212130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ025-212130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ027-212130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ028-212130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ029-212130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ030-212130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ031-212130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ032-212130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-212130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ034-212130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ036-212130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-212130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ038-212130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ039-212130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ040-212130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ041-212130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ042-212130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-212130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-212130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

317 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

