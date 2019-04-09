TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 65 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Not as warm. Sunny. Areas of blowing

dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 70 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Not as warm. Sunny. Areas of blowing

dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 70 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 65 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 35 to

50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Areas of

blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 65 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph

increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder, clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder, clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cooler, clear. Areas of blowing

dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

329 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

