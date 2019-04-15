TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

614 FPUS54 KLUB

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

TXZ035-152130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-152130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ021-152130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-152130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-152130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-152130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-152130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-152130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-152130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-152130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-152130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-152130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ032-152130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ033-152130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-152130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-152130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-152130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-152130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-152130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-152130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-152130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-152130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-152130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-152130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

316 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$



