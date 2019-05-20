TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

039 FPUS54 KLUB 200658

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

TXZ035-200915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-200915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe

with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

tornadoes. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-200915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-200915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-200915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with numerous thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then

some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-200915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe

with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-200915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe

with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and tornadoes, then some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-200915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-200915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-200915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then

some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-200915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe

with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-200915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe

with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and tornadoes, then some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-200915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

tornadoes. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-200915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce large hail, then some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-200915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and tornadoes. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-200915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-200915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce large hail. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and tornadoes, then some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-200915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with large hail, then some thunderstorms may be

severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

tornadoes. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-200915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-200915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail,

and tornadoes. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-200915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with widespread

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-200915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and tornadoes in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-200915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce large hail. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Widespread showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-200915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

158 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with large hail and tornadoes. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and

tornadoes. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

