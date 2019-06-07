TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ035-070915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-070915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-070915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-070915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-070915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-070915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-070915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-070915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-070915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-070915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-070915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-070915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-070915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-070915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-070915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-070915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-070915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-070915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-070915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-070915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-070915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-070915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-070915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-070915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

