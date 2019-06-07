TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
TXZ035-070915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ026-070915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ021-070915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ022-070915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ023-070915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ024-070915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ025-070915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ027-070915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ028-070915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ029-070915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ030-070915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ031-070915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ032-070915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ033-070915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ034-070915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ036-070915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ037-070915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ038-070915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ039-070915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ040-070915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ041-070915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ042-070915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ043-070915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ044-070915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
759 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
