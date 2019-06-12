TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
115 FPUS54 KLUB 120800
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
TXZ035-122130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-122130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-122130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ022-122130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-122130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-122130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ025-122130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-122130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-122130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ029-122130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-122130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-122130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ032-122130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-122130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-122130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-122130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-122130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ038-122130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-122130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-122130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-122130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-122130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-122130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-122130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
300 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
