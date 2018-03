TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX

1033 PM CDT SUN MAR 11 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.STRONG NORTH WINDS AND BUILDING SEAS ARE EXPECTED OVERNIGHT. A

FEW GUSTS GALE FORCE ARE POSSIBLE.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...NORTH 20 TO 25 KNOTS AND GUSTY IN THE BAYS...NEAR 25

KNOTS WITH SOME GUSTS TO NEAR GALE FORCE OVER THE GULF.

* SEAS...5 TO 7 FEET NEARSHORE...7 TO 11 FEET OFFSHORE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIND SPEEDS OF 20 TO 33 KNOTS...

AND/OR SEAS 7 FEET OR HIGHER...ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS

CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. INEXPERIENCED BOATERS...ESPECIALLY

THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN THESE

CONDITIONS.

