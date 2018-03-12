TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

407 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...Winds Diminishing and Seas Subsiding Across the Lower Texas

Gulf Waters...

.The latest observations from a variety of buoys in and near the

Lower Texas Gulf waters indicated winds had dropped to 15 knots

with a few higher gusts and seas had subsided to or below 6 feet.

Improving conditions will continue late this afternoon through

this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

At 4 PM...buoys in and near the Lower Texas Gulf waters indicated

winds had diminished to around 15 knots with a few gusts to 20

knots and seas had subsided to or below 6 feet. Improving

conditions are expected to continue through the late afternoon and

this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

At 4 PM...buoys in and near the Lower Texas Gulf waters indicated

winds had diminished to around 15 knots with a few gusts to 20

knots and seas had subsided to or below 6 feet. Improving

conditions are expected to continue through the late afternoon and

this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

At 4 PM...buoys in and near the Lower Texas Gulf waters indicated

winds had diminished to around 15 knots with a few gusts to 20

knots and seas had subsided to or below 6 feet. Improving

conditions are expected to continue through the late afternoon and

this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

At 4 PM...buoys in and near the Lower Texas Gulf waters indicated

winds had diminished to around 15 knots with a few gusts to 20

knots and seas had subsided to or below 6 feet. Improving

conditions are expected to continue through the late afternoon and

this evening.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast