TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:11 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
407 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...Winds Diminishing and Seas Subsiding Across the Lower Texas
Gulf Waters...
.The latest observations from a variety of buoys in and near the
Lower Texas Gulf waters indicated winds had dropped to 15 knots
with a few higher gusts and seas had subsided to or below 6 feet.
Improving conditions will continue late this afternoon through
this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
At 4 PM...buoys in and near the Lower Texas Gulf waters indicated
winds had diminished to around 15 knots with a few gusts to 20
knots and seas had subsided to or below 6 feet. Improving
conditions are expected to continue through the late afternoon and
this evening.
