TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

...ANOTHER ROUND OF DENSE SEA FOG EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT INTO

SUNDAY MORNING...

.Southeast winds will continue to advect warm and moist air across

the cooler shelf waters tonight. Areas of dense fog are expected

to redevelop late this evening along the coast. Fog is expected to

reduce the visibilities to 1 nautical mile or less over the bays

and nearshore waters around midnight. Visibilities should improve

to 1 NM or more by late Sunday morning as heating should lead to

fog dissipation.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 AM

CDT Sunday.

* VISIBILITY...Frequently reduced to less than one nautical mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

