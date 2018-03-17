TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 4:32 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
326 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
...ANOTHER ROUND OF DENSE SEA FOG EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT INTO
SUNDAY MORNING...
.Southeast winds will continue to advect warm and moist air across
the cooler shelf waters tonight. Areas of dense fog are expected
to redevelop late this evening along the coast. Fog is expected to
reduce the visibilities to 1 nautical mile or less over the bays
and nearshore waters around midnight. Visibilities should improve
to 1 NM or more by late Sunday morning as heating should lead to
fog dissipation.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Sunday.
* VISIBILITY...Frequently reduced to less than one nautical mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
_____
Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast