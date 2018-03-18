TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

...Dense sea fog expected later tonight...

.Patchy sea fog already over the nearshore coastal waters is

expected to become more widespread and dense later tonight.

Westerly winds and the resulting intrusion of drier air in the

wake of a frontal passage tomorrow will erode the fog.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 AM

CDT Monday.

* VISIBILITY...areas less than one nautical mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 AM

CDT Monday.

* VISIBILITY...areas less than one nautical mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast