TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 4:32 pm, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
324 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
...Dense sea fog expected later tonight...
.Patchy sea fog already over the nearshore coastal waters is
expected to become more widespread and dense later tonight.
Westerly winds and the resulting intrusion of drier air in the
wake of a frontal passage tomorrow will erode the fog.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
CDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Monday.
* VISIBILITY...areas less than one nautical mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
