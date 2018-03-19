TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

...Dense sea fog to continue through mid morning...

.Patchy dense sea fog has developed over portions of the

nearshore coastal waters. Westerly winds and the resulting

intrusion of drier air in the wake of a frontal passage later

today will erode the fog.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* VISIBILITY...areas less than one nautical mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

