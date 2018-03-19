TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 4:58 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
351 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
...Dense sea fog to continue through mid morning...
.Patchy dense sea fog has developed over portions of the
nearshore coastal waters. Westerly winds and the resulting
intrusion of drier air in the wake of a frontal passage later
today will erode the fog.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* VISIBILITY...areas less than one nautical mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
_____
