TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1021 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW OVER THE SOUTHERN BAYS AND SOUTHERN

NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS...

.Strong onshore flow has developed over the southern bay waters

and over the southern nearshore coastal waters, due to deepening

surface low pressure over the Rio Grande Plains which increased

the surface pressure gradient. This condition is expected to

persist overnight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM CDT Monday.

* WINDS...southeast around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy. Seas 4 to 5 feet over the nearshore

coastal waters with occasional seas to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

_____

_____

