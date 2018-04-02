TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 7:56 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
651 PM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW OVER THE MIDDLE TEXAS COASTAL WATERS
GRADUALLY DIMINISHING TONIGHT...
.A moderate to strong southeast wind will persist across the
region this evening. Wind speeds will gradually diminish to a
moderate flow this into tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas 4 to 6
feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to occasionally rough. Seas 4 to 6
feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
