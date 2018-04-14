TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1000 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...STRONG WILL CONTINUE AHEAD OF AND FOLLOWING A STRONG COLD

FRONT MOVING THROUGH THE COASTAL WATERS TONIGHT...

.Strong southerly winds will continue across the coastal waters

through tonight in response to an approaching cold front. The

cold front will move through the area tonight into Saturday

afternoon. Strong northerly winds are expected to develop behind

the cold front and will likely continue into the day on Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...South at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots,

shifting to the north at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around 35

knots behind the cold front.

* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond 20

NM

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

