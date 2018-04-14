TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 11:11 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
1000 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...STRONG WILL CONTINUE AHEAD OF AND FOLLOWING A STRONG COLD
FRONT MOVING THROUGH THE COASTAL WATERS TONIGHT...
.Strong southerly winds will continue across the coastal waters
through tonight in response to an approaching cold front. The
cold front will move through the area tonight into Saturday
afternoon. Strong northerly winds are expected to develop behind
the cold front and will likely continue into the day on Sunday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...South at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots,
shifting to the north at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around 35
knots behind the cold front.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond 20
NM
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast