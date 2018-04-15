TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

402 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...STRONG WINDS WILL CONTINUE OVER COASTAL WATERS TODAY...

.Strong northerly winds are expected continue today but will

begin to relax a bit by this evening. Seas will begin to drop

in response to the falling winds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around

30 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond

20 NM with occasional seas to 10 feet

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

_____

