TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 5:05 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
402 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...STRONG WINDS WILL CONTINUE OVER COASTAL WATERS TODAY...
.Strong northerly winds are expected continue today but will
begin to relax a bit by this evening. Seas will begin to drop
in response to the falling winds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around
30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond
20 NM with occasional seas to 10 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around
30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond
20 NM with occasional seas to 10 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around
30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond
20 NM with occasional seas to 10 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around
30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond
20 NM with occasional seas to 10 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around
30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond
20 NM with occasional seas to 10 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots with gusts to around
30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet out to 20 NM and 6 to 8 feet beyond
20 NM with occasional seas to 10 feet
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Marine Warnings and Forecast