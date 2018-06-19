TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 12:52 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1148 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.ELEVATED WINDS AND SEAS WILL INCREASE AND CONTINUE THROUGH
TUESDAY.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...15-20 KNOTS IN THE BAYS...20-25 KNOTS IN THE GULF...
CONTINUING THROUGH TUESDAY.
* WAVES/SEAS...BAYS WILL BECOME CHOPPY TO ROUGH. NEARSHORE 5 TO 8
FEET... OCCASIONALLY AS HIGH AS 10 FEET.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...15-20 KNOTS IN THE BAYS...20-25 KNOTS IN THE GULF...
CONTINUING THROUGH TUESDAY.
* WAVES/SEAS...BAYS WILL BECOME CHOPPY TO ROUGH. NEARSHORE 5 TO 8
FEET... OCCASIONALLY AS HIGH AS 10 FEET.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...20-25 KNOTS CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY.
* WAVES/SEAS...8 TO 11 FEET.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...20-25 KNOTS CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY.
* WAVES/SEAS...8 TO 11 FEET.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT Tuesday.
* WINDS...20 TO 25 KNOTS.
* WAVES/SEAS...CHOPPY TO ROUGH.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
_____
