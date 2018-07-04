TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1049 PM CDT TUE JUL 3 2018
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20
NM...
Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...
Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60
NM...
Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...
At 1048 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from near High Island A23 to 8 nm west
of High Island A142 to near Galveston 424, moving south at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather