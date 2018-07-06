TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

836 PM CDT THU JUL 5 2018

...THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT...

The affected areas were...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

The thunderstorms have weakened and no longer pose a significant

threat to boaters.

