TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1119 AM CDT TUE JUL 31 2018
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20
NM...
At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated developing thunderstorms,
capable of producing gusty winds and possibly waterspouts. The
strongest storm at this time was located 8 nm northwest of Tabs Buoy
W, moving east at 10 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Brazos 400, Tabs Buoy W, Brazos 439, Brazos 490, Galveston 344,
Matagorda Island 557 and Matagorda Jetty.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce gusty winds and
possibly waterspouts, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A
special marine warning may eventually be required if any waterspouts
are spotted or appear imminent. Boaters should consider heading for
shore if in vulnerable craft.
