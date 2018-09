TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A

* SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR...

COASTAL WATERS FROM HIGH ISLAND TO FREEPORT TX OUT 20 NM...

GALVESTON BAY...

* UNTIL 1030 AM CDT.

* AT 953 AM CDT...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 NM WEST OF HIGH

ISLAND 63...MOVING EAST AT 10 KNOTS.

HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER.

SOURCE...RADAR.

IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND

SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

BUOY 42035...GALVESTON 150...ROLLOVER PASS...HIGH ISLAND 63 AND

NORTHEASTERN EAST GALVESTON BAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MOVE TO SAFE HARBOR UNTIL HAZARDOUS WEATHER PASSES.

