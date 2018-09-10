TX Marine Warning and Forecast

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

814 AM CDT MON SEP 10 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

45 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach, or 47 nm northeast of Laguna

Madre, moving northeast at 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

