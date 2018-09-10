TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
814 AM CDT MON SEP 10 2018
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE OFFSHORE GULF OF MEXICO WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
45 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach, or 47 nm northeast of Laguna
Madre, moving northeast at 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather