TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...
* Until 500 AM CDT.
* At 355 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 nm southwest of Port Mansfield to Laguna Vista,
moving northeast at 15 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Port Mansfield, Laguna Vista, Laguna Madre, Port Isabel, Queen
Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather