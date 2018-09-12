TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 500 AM CDT.

* At 355 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 nm southwest of Port Mansfield to Laguna Vista,

moving northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Mansfield, Laguna Vista, Laguna Madre, Port Isabel, Queen

Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 500 AM CDT.

* At 355 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 nm southwest of Port Mansfield to Laguna Vista,

moving northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Mansfield, Laguna Vista, Laguna Madre, Port Isabel, Queen

Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 500 AM CDT.

* At 355 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 nm southwest of Port Mansfield to Laguna Vista,

moving northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Mansfield, Laguna Vista, Laguna Madre, Port Isabel, Queen

Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 500 AM CDT.

* At 355 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 nm southwest of Port Mansfield to Laguna Vista,

moving northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Mansfield, Laguna Vista, Laguna Madre, Port Isabel, Queen

Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo Colorado...

* Until 500 AM CDT.

* At 355 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 nm southwest of Port Mansfield to Laguna Vista,

moving northeast at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and

suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Port Mansfield, Laguna Vista, Laguna Madre, Port Isabel, Queen

Isabella Causeway and South Padre Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather