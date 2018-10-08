TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
245 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW OVER THE SOUTHERN NEARSHORE WATERS THIS
MONDAY MORNING...
.The mixing of greater wind from aloft has contributed to strong
onshore flow over the southern nearshore coastal waters early this
Monday morning. This condition is expected to continue until mid
morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
