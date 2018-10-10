TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

453 AM CDT WED OCT 10 2018

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to

60 NM...

At 452 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and isolated strong

thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These

showers and thunderstorms were located along a line extending from

49 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach to 8 nm northeast of Boca Chica

Beach, moving southeast at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

