TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
453 AM CDT WED OCT 10 2018
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 452 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and isolated strong
thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These
showers and thunderstorms were located along a line extending from
49 nm southeast of Malaquite Beach to 8 nm northeast of Boca Chica
Beach, moving southeast at 15 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek
safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather