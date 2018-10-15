TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 16, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
411 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...Small Craft Advisory Conditions Expected Late This Morning...
.A strong October cold front is coming to the Upper Texas Coastal
Waters this morning near Matagorda Bay then expanding south and
east. Winds of 20 knots and gusts higher are expected with
building seas throughout the day into tonight. The Advisory will
likely need to be extended for the Gulf waters into Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Winds becoming north 20 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet building 6 to 9 feet tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
