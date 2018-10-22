TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 23, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

350 PM CDT Mon Oct 22 2018

...Adverse Marine Conditions To Persist Through Tomorrow...

.Persistent low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico will

interact with high pressure over inland Texas tonight and

tomorrow, leading to strong winds and rough seas along the Lower

Texas Coast. The adverse marine conditions are likely to persist

through late this week.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WINDS...Generally north at 15 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet nearshore and 6 to 9 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

