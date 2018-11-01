TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

922 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...Small Craft Advisories continue for the Gulf waters...

.Rough seas will persist over the outer waters behind a cold

front moving through the coastal waters. A modest northerly flow

and decreasing seas are expected in the wake of the front later

today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet gradually subsiding to around 6 feet

late this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

