TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
922 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
...Small Craft Advisories continue for the Gulf waters...
.Rough seas will persist over the outer waters behind a cold
front moving through the coastal waters. A modest northerly flow
and decreasing seas are expected in the wake of the front later
today.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 9 feet gradually subsiding to around 6 feet
late this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
