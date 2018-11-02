TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
543 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...Winds and seas will gradually decrease today...
.Elevated northerly winds and seas will gradually decrease from
west to east today as high pressure settles over the region.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather