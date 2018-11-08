TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

114 AM CST THU NOV 8 2018

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM...

Sabine Lake...

Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 114 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

near High Island 22, or 9 nm southwest of The Mouth Of The Sabine

River, moving southeast at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

