TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
705 PM CST SUN NOV 18 2018
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
At 705 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
26 nm northeast of Laguna Madre. The thunderstorm was nearly
stationary.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
