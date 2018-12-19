TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

358 AM CST Wed Dec 19 2018

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

.A cold front will push off the coast Thursday morning but the

winds will not increase until Thursday afternoon. Winds primarily

in offshore waters of the Upper Texas Coast could reach gale force

or have frequent gusts above gale force to around 40 knots

Thursday evening and overnight. Winds and seas should begin to

decrease after midnight into Friday morning.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Gale Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through

Thursday evening.

* WINDS...30 to 35 knots with gusts around 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Building to 9 to 12 feet in offshore areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

