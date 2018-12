TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

938 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM SATURDAY...

.Although offshore winds have diminished, low water in the upper

reaches of the bays will continue to hamper navigation. A low

water advisory is in effect for the bays through 4 am. Water

levels will begin to increase overnight and Saturday.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather