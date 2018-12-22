TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
347 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
...Stronger southerly winds on the Laguna Madre this afternoon...
.Pressure gradient to strengthen across the Lower Texas today as
low pressure deepens over North Texas and combines with high
pressure extending over the Gulf. Strongest winds are expected
over the southern portions of the Laguna Madre.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* WINDS...increasing to 20 knots with occasional higher gusts this
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
As light winds gradually shift to be more onshore, significantly
low water is no longer expected to be a serious concern across the
bay. However...water levels below astronomical normals, but not to
the point of causing significant navigation issues can still be
expected.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WATER LEVELS...At times of low tide...around or below 1.0 feet
below MLLW in the upper portions of the bay.
