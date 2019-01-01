TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

937 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...Small Craft Advisory In Effect At 6 PM...

.Northeasterly winds will be increasing today and tonight across

the Upper Texas Coastal Waters with building seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening

to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts near 25 knots

possible tonight through Wednesday.

* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet this morning building to 5 to 7 feet

tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

