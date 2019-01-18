TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

800 PM CST Thu Jan 17 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

.Relatively warmer and moist air over cooler Gulf water

temperatures will lead to the formation of sea fog. The sea fog

will persist and will be dense at times causing hazardous marine

navigation through noon Friday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon

CST Friday.

* VISIBILITY...Less than one mile and at times down to 1/4 of a

mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

