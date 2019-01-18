TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

538 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...Dense Fog Advisory for Matagorda Bay and the Adjacent Gulf

Waters...

...A Gale Watch is in Effect from 9 AM Saturday through Midnight

Sunday...

.A strong cold front will cross the coastal waters early Saturday

morning. Strong northwest winds will develop in the wake of the

front. Wind gusts will frequently exceed Gale force Saturday

afternoon and Saturday evening.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST this

morning.

* WINDS...North winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots with gusts

exceeding 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet nearshore and 8 to

13 feet offshore.

* VISIBILITY...Less than a mile over Matagorda Bay and the

adjacent nearshore Gulf waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over

short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other

vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft

or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST this

morning.

* VISIBILITY...Less than a nautical mile over much of Matagorda

Bay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over

short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other

vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft

or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST this

morning.

* WINDS...North winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots with gusts

exceeding 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet nearshore and 8 to

13 feet offshore.

* VISIBILITY...Less than a mile over Matagorda Bay and the

adjacent nearshore Gulf waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over

short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other

vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft

or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WINDS...North winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots with gusts

exceeding 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet nearshore and 8 to

13 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WINDS...North winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots with gusts

exceeding 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet nearshore and 8 to

13 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

* WINDS...North winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots with gusts

exceeding 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet nearshore and 8 to

13 feet offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather