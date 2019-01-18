TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
538 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...Dense Fog Advisory for Matagorda Bay and the Adjacent Gulf
Waters...
...A Gale Watch is in Effect from 9 AM Saturday through Midnight
Sunday...
.A strong cold front will cross the coastal waters early Saturday
morning. Strong northwest winds will develop in the wake of the
front. Wind gusts will frequently exceed Gale force Saturday
afternoon and Saturday evening.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST this
morning.
* WINDS...North winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots with gusts
exceeding 40 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet nearshore and 8 to
13 feet offshore.
* VISIBILITY...Less than a mile over Matagorda Bay and the
adjacent nearshore Gulf waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over
short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other
vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft
or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.
