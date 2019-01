TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A

* SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR...

COASTAL WATERS FROM HIGH ISLAND TO FREEPORT TX OUT 20 NM...

GALVESTON BAY...

* UNTIL 500 AM CST.

* AT 303 AM CST...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE

EXTENDING FROM 10 NM NORTH OF BURNET BAY TO 28 NM SOUTHWEST OF

UPPER SAN JACINTO BAY...MOVING EAST AT 35 KNOTS.

HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER.

SOURCE...RADAR.

IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND

SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

GALVESTON BAY ENTRANCE...GALVESTON BAY...OFFATTS BAYOU...

BURNET BAY...GALVESTON PIER 21...TRINITY BAY...

GALVESTON CAUSEWAY...MITCHELL BAY...BASTROP BAY...CHRISTMAS BAY...

CRYSTAL BAY...EAST GALVESTON BAY...GALVESTON SHIP CHANNEL...

WEST BAY...UPPER SAN JACINTO BAY...SCOTT BAY...TABBS BAY...

DRUM BAY...NORTH JETTY AND SMITH POINT.

