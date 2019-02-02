TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

950 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

...DENSE SEA FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE WATERS

OF THE MIDDLE TEXAS COAST TONIGHT...

.Dense sea fog has formed with warmer air moving across the cool

shelf waters along the Middle Texas Coast. Dense fog is expected

to develop and persist through the night and Saturday morning.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST Saturday.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

