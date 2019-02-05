TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1258 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
...Patchy to areas of dense sea fog continuing along the Lower
Texas Coastline...
.The combination of light surface winds and warm humid air moving
over the top of relatively cool nearshore Bay and Gulf waters
will maintain the threat of dense sea fog today. The area has been
reduced to the nearshore waters and occasionally in Laguna Madre
Bay mainly north of the Port Isabel-South Padre Island area.
More widespread dense sea fog may redevelop this evening and
overnight over the nearshore waters and perhaps the bay waters as
well.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile and frequently dipping to
one quarter nautical mile or less in pockets of these areas. The
better opportunity for afternoon fog will continue north of Port
Mansfield, though a few areas south of Port Mansfield may see
occasionally lowered visibility. The cities of South Padre
Island and Port Isabel as well as lower Laguna Madre Bay should
remain fog free through the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Dense Fog Advisory.
The combination of warmer sea surface temperatures than closer to
shore and a bit more mixing of low level winds has dissipated fog
across the waters well east of Port Mansfield to Baffin Bay.
These conditions are expected to continue through the afternoon
and evening, and increasing southerly winds overnight should keep
fog from redeveloping.
